e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.32), but opened at GBX 25 ($0.33). e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) shares last traded at GBX 24.55 ($0.32), with a volume of 657,454 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £103.45 million and a PE ratio of -24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.79.

Get e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 33,417 shares of e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.