Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Stock Price Down 17%

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) shares dropped 17% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 156,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 233,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million and a PE ratio of -26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

