Earneo Market Cap Hits $5.33 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Earneo has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Earneo has a market cap of $5.33 million and $3,361.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earneo token can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00083484 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002389 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Earneo (CRYPTO:RNO) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io

