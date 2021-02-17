East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.49

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.49 and traded as high as C$8.50. East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt shares last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 2,570 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.49.

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt Company Profile (TSE:ECF.UN)

East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is a closed end fixed income fund launched and managed by Arrow Capital Management. The fund is co-managed by East Coast Fund Management Inc It invests in fixed income markets. East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.