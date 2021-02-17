East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) (CVE:EW) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07

Shares of East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) (CVE:EW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 265200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) Company Profile (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,000,000 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

