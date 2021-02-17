Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

