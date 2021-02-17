Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.28. Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 21,055 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$79.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66.

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.