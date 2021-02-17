Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Trimmed by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308,018 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.13% of Eaton worth $64,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $23,012,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $124.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

