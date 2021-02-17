Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,304. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
Featured Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.