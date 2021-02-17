Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,304. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

