eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 86,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,020 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.