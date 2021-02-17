eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in eBay by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 44,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

