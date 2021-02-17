eBoost Price Hits $0.0030 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, eBoost has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $295,190.43 and $66.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.70 or 0.00448322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

