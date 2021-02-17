Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Echo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,982,220 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

