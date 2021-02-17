EchoLink Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $199,037.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.50 or 0.00883814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.19 or 0.05075800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016056 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

