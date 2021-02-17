Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.02

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.02 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84). Eckoh plc (ECK.L) shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 263,455 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Eckoh plc (ECK.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.91 million and a PE ratio of 54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.02.

In related news, insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) Company Profile (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh plc (ECK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh plc (ECK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.