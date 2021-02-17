ECN Capital (ECN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ECN Capital (TSE: ECN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$9.00.

1/27/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.25.

1/25/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ECN opened at C$7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -727.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$7.61.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

