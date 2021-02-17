Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.66

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $12.66. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 867,677 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.