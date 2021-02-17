Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.70 ($0.47), but opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,596 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.65.

About Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.