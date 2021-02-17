Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Earnings Results

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%.

EDSA stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.57. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.10.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.