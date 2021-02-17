Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Earnings Results

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%.
EDSA stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.57. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.10.
About Edesa Biotech
