Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $7.44. 1,634,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,013,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

