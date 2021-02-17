Edgeware Hits One Day Volume of $1.71 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $170.52 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.00855342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00045768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.12 or 0.04925640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,022,382,391 coins and its circulating supply is 5,428,932,532 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

