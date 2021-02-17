Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in January

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.