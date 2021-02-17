EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 67.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price was up 67.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $77.73. Approximately 60,158,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 830% from the average daily volume of 6,469,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -485.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.