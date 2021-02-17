Eight Capital Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$31.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$29.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.18.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.59 billion and a PE ratio of -10.53. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.