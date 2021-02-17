Eight Capital Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$31.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$29.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.18.
Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.59 billion and a PE ratio of -10.53. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
