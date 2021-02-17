Eight Capital Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Eight Capital to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.95. 3,810,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$7.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.76.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

