Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.67

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and traded as low as $73.30. Eisai shares last traded at $73.58, with a volume of 4,862 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESALY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

