El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.18% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOCO stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

