Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

