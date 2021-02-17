Elastic (ESTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Elastic has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.4–0.32 EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.16–0.14 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elastic stock opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

