Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.99. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

