Element Solutions (ESI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.