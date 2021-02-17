Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,418.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.