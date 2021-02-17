Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Hits $167.54 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00010656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $167.54 million and $298,920.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00063963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.63 or 0.00881415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.18 or 0.05111350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

