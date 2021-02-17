Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31,911.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 79,779 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.87. 10,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,313. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

