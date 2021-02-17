Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,952 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.