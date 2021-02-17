Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

IEMG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.11. 348,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,340,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

