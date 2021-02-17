Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

IEMG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.11. 348,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,340,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.