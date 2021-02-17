Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,552 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 135,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,950,000 after purchasing an additional 276,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 263,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 395,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,939,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

