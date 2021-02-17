Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $77.88.

