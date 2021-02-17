Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

