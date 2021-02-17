Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 136,081 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $136.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

