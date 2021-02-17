Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,541 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000. Union Pacific comprises 2.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.34. 61,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

