Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,307 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 385,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

