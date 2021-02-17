Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,398,000 after purchasing an additional 590,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 283,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

