Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.66. 12,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,915. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.27.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

