Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.17 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.10. 224,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,878. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

