Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,867,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.50. 24,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,450. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.