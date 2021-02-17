Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $104.53. 156,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

