Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.13. 171,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.73.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

