Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.11 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 221,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 126,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. The firm has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

