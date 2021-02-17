Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.57. 22,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $498.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

